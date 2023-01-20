LSU's Angel Reese Blocked a Shot While Holding Her Own Sneaker in Her Other Hand
The LSU Tigers beat the Arkansas Razorbacks, 79-76, on Thursday in Baton Rouge. Arkansas actually had a one-point lead over the undefeated Tigers with less than three minutes remaining, but couldn't pull off the upset of their SEC rival. In order to hold on LSU needed everyone to do their part and that included Angel Reese blocking a shot while she held one of her shoes in the other hand.
What is it with Arkansas opponents and their shoes?
Reese was called for a foul and then a very quick technical for the staredown and honestly, I'm not sure if I agree with either call. When someone tries to score on you while you're trying to put on a shoe you should be able to give them a disapproving look.
Despite the questionable whistle Reese led all scorers and rebounders with 30 and 19, a tick above her season averages of 24.2 and 15.6. Obviously, you should see her play with her shoes on both feet.