LSU LB K'Lavon Chaisson Has a Backhanded Compliment for Sam Ehlinger By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 02 2019

K'Lavon Chaisson asked about seeing Sam Ehlinger again(they played vs each other in high school in the 6A State Title game in 2015)



"I don't find him too much of a threat, that's not a shot at him...he uses his legs more than his arms"#txhsfb #LSU #HookEm pic.twitter.com/njsHiOmB0J — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) September 1, 2019

K’Lavon Chaisson, a junior linebacker for LSU, was being asked about the Tigers’ impending matchup with Texas next week and he had a kind of brutal assessment of Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger.

After qualifying that he didn’t want to take a shot at Ehlinger, Chaisson proceeded to deliver a backhanded compliment that Ehlinger was a threat with his legs but not his arm.

While we are all having fun with this quote, it definitely doesn’t do LSU any favors.

This is another example of the ongoing question on whether bulletin board material means anything, and it adds intrigue for next Saturday’s matchup between the Top 25 teams.