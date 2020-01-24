LSU Kept Ed Orgeron for a Very Good Price
By Kyle Koster | Jan 24 2020
LSU and Ed Orgeron have agreed to a six-year contract extension valued at more than $42 million, according to a report from Bruce Feldman. Coach O, fresh off a national championship, appears to be on a rocket ship only gaining steam. The Tigers' incredible run, combined with an infectious and marketable personality, should only help to buoy LSU's already-strong recruiting prowess.
It is my personal opinion that the Tigers will prove themselves to be the fourth truly elite program in the country over this span, joining Alabama, Ohio State, and Clemson.
Orgeron clearly deserves this. And it's a far cry from not too long ago, when disgruntled fans were doing the math on how much a potential buyout would cost. Life comes at you fast, sometimes in good ways.
It's obviously a no-brainer for LSU to keep the title-winning coach at home on the Bayou, where he is comfortable. So the long-term deal should come as no surprise. What is a bit interesting is the relative value the school was able to get.
Even at a little over $7 million/year, Orgeron would be fifth on the money list, behind Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M ($7.5 million) and Jim Harbaugh at Michigan ($7.504 million). It's a big bump from the $4 million he was previously pulling in annually, but clearly money well-spent.
LSU has suffered a significant amount of attrition this month as coaches have fled for other opportunities in mass. Establishing stability at the very top will go a long way.