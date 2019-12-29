LSU Football Twitter Looks Ahead By Following Ohio State in the Middle of Oklahoma Game By Stephen Douglas | Dec 28 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - LSU v Oklahoma | Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

LSU is blowing out Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff. Joe Burrow threw seven (7) touchdown passes in the first half. The game is over. Everyone knows the game is over. Including @LSUFootball, who followed Ohio State football's twitter account during the game.

LOL. DURING A GAME they do this. Like nah we're done with this who's next pic.twitter.com/EwUvkhUgL8 — Jared Goldstein (@_jgoldy17) December 28, 2019

Now, it's not like Ed Orgeron is running the account from the sideline. I'm sure whomever is in charge of the football team's social media tonight is just sick of tweeting and retweeting Chuck Norris facts about Joe Burrow.

The real story here is that they haven't followed the Clemson Tigers' football account. The utter disrespect. Talk about looking ahead to who you're going to be tweeting next. If this gets back to Clemson's locker room before the second CFP semi-final, this could be some real digital bulletin board material.