LSU Targeting Brian Kelly As Next Head Coach
LSU was spurned by Lincoln Riley in its search for Ed Orgeron's replacement. Riley took the USC job instead. Now the Tigers are left scrambling and they've found another target. Several reports suggest LSU is making a hard push for Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly.
The Athletic first reported LSU's interest in Kelly, who has returned Notre Dame to consistent national prominence since arriving from Cincinnati in December of 2009. In 12 seasons coaching the Irish, Kelly has gone 113-40 (92-39 if you remove vacated games), and has reached one national title game, and two College Football Playoff appearances.
Kelly would certainly be the kind of splashy, big-time hire LSU is looking for but there are certainly questions about how a 60-year-old Massachusetts native who has spent his entire coaching career in the Midwest would fit in Louisiana. That said, Kelly knows how to run a top-tier, prestigious program and he may have hit his ceiling at Notre Dame. The challenge of coaching in the SEC at an elite program will certainly have appeal.
There are also reports that Kelly would like facility upgrades at Notre Dame but is getting pushback from the administration. If that frustration has boiled over and he can't get assurances of upgrades, maybe he makes the leap.
In the end, it feels like Kelly is in a good spot. He signed a contract extension in 2020 and it runs through 2024. He's got plenty of security and is having repeated success in South Bend. There's no reason for him to dismiss LSU out of hand but it's difficult to see him making the jump at this point in his career.