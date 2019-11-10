What LSU-Alabama Impressive Rating Means for College Football By Bobby Burack | Nov 10 2019 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

LSU's season-changing 46-41 win over Alabama drew an average of 16.4 million viewers. The game that aired on CBS was up 47 percent over last's year matchup.

Under the new rating system, these numbers only include fast affiliates. Thus, when the rest of the numbers get counted, this number will change. With that said, based on some of the markets it doesn't count, the overall number could see a hefty rise.

Yesterday was a substantial win for college football. The battle was the best football game -- including the games in the NFL -- this season. The team that everyone is sick of, Alabama, lost. And Joe Burrow's Heisman campaign was showcased to the casuals.

The hype for college football has been on a steady decline over the past few years. It's rarely, if ever, discussed on the top sports television and radio shows. And most of the players wouldn't be recognized at Target. Yesterday won't change that, but it helped. Burrow's stardom rose significantly. LSU is now a team fans can get behind. Alabama was woken up. There is debate. And the season is as wide open as it has been in years.