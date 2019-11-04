All the No. 1s Are Playing All the No. 2s This Week And It Rules By Kyle Koster | Nov 04 2019 Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Alabama-LSU game has been circled on everyone's calendars for months. Nick Saban's team is predictably unbeaten. Ed Orgeron's side has passed every test to this point and is employing a breathtaking offense for the first time in a long time. Anticipation is palpable because a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup comes along only so often.

This promises to be a higher-scoring affair than the teams are known for and the questions about Tua Tagovailoa's health are only adding intrigue. Saturday cannot get here soon enough.

But friends, there is reason to rejoice. College athletic enthusiasts are being blessed this week with an unprecedented event. Like Haley's Comet streaking through the sky.

Tomorrow night, at Madison Square Garden, the top four teams in the college basketball rankings will take the court. Top-ranking Michigan State will tangle with No. 2 Kentucky in the nightcap.

For the first time ever this week, there will be an @AP_Top25 No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in both college basketball and college football in the same week.



No. 1 @MSU_Basketball vs. No. 2 @KentuckyMBB on Tuesday.



No. 1 @LSUfootball vs. No. 2 @AlabamaFTBL on Saturday. — Kevin Pauga (@KevinPauga) November 4, 2019

This is not a drill, folks. We're in virgin territory. The two consensus best basketball teams duking it out as an appetizer for the two best gridiron clubs. If it gets better than this, we are blissfully unaware.

Considering the long histories at play here, it's almost unfathomable that it hasn't happened before. But if you can't trust the guy who came up with KPI, who can you trust?

Let us drink deeply from the cup of collegiate sports and have the juices run down our chin. Let us live in the moment because it may never come again.