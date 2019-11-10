Lovie Smith Was Carried Off the Field After Illinois Became Bowl Eligible By Kyle Koster | Nov 09 2019 Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Lovie Smith's Illinois team started the season 2-0, then lost three in a row, then fell behind Michigan, 28-0. Since then, they have been playing inspired football. Though the feverish rally against the Wolverines came up short, it set the stage for a stunning upset of Wisconsin and workmanlike wins over Purdue and Rutgers.

Today the Illini dug another hole against Michigan State and found themselves trailing 28-3. A school-record comeback later, and they are bowl eligible after scoring a touchdown with five seconds remaining to capture a 37-34 victory.

From being down 28-3 to winning 37-34 and becoming bowl eligible... this team knows how to fight. #Illini pic.twitter.com/IKPxF0b18Q — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 10, 2019

Smith was 9-27 overall and 4-23 in conference play in his first three years. This fourth one has been a revelation, a magical ride -- one that isn't done yet.

His players, obviously overjoyed, gave him the heroes treatment after the clock struck 0:00, carrying him off the field.

Lovie Smith carried by Illinois players pic.twitter.com/gaivadfO5f — Ⓜ️arcusD ▶️ (@_MarcusD3_) November 10, 2019

Raise your hands if you saw that coming. No hands? Okay.