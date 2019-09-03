Louisville Cheerleader Claims Ian Book Broke Her Nose By Ryan Phillips | Sep 03 2019

Ian Book rocked a Louisville cheerleader in the face with a football Monday night and apparently she’s not in great shape. Book threw a pass away during the fourth quarter of Notre Dame’s 34-17 win, and it happened to light up Cardinals cheerleader right in the grill.

The young lady in question took to Twitter Monday night to report on her condition:

Thank u Ian book https://t.co/FXgPtgQOpp — Liz (@Elizabethsc0tt) September 3, 2019

Well my nose is crooked but I'll always have a good story to tell — Liz (@Elizabethsc0tt) September 3, 2019

My broken nose is twitter trending huh — Liz (@Elizabethsc0tt) September 3, 2019

That’s a shame for the young lady, hopefully she can get her nose re-set and have that heal up quickly.

Book had a decent night, completing 14 of 23 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions and one cheerleader nailed in the face. He also ran for 81 yards and a score on 14 carries.