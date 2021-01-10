Did Louis Riddick Say "That Sh*t is Electric" on ESPN's Ravens - Titans Broadcast?
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 10, 2021, 3:30 PM EST
The Baltimore Ravens haven't really lit up the scoreboard against the Tennessee Titans in their Wild Card game, but they have shown some flashes with Lamar Jackson's long touchdown run and Marquise Brown's various touches. One of those, which resulted in a Ravens first down, got Louis Riddick very excited and it sounded like he said what we were all thinking, "That sh-t is electric."
I mean, he's not wrong. Brown has two carries for 19 yards and seven catches for over 100 yards in the game. He's a thrilling player. His sh-t really is electric and I think we should celebrate that.