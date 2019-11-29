Louis Riddick: Cowboys' Players Shrink Under Pressure By Kyle Koster | Nov 29 2019 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Jason Garrett is undoubtably a major part of the Dallas Cowboys' struggles. No one denies this! And even Jerry Jones isn't going to ignore it for much longer. But assigning all the blame to inferior coaching allows the talented roster to skate. Louis Riddick pointed out that the Jimmies and Joes have been as problematic as the X's and O's on Get Up this morning in a message Cowboys fans won't like hearing but need to hear.

"In big moments ... these guys shrink. That isn't coaching, that is players."@louisriddick thinks the Cowboys problems are a little more complicated that just Jason Garrett. pic.twitter.com/ZY48uvcAfi — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 29, 2019

The Cowboys' defense has been quite pedestrian of late, allowing 28 points to Minnesota, 27 to a Jeff Driskel-led Lions team, and 26 to the Bills on Thanksgiving. What feels like an endless parade of must-win games continues as the woeful NFC East allows Dallas to sit atop the division and control its own destiny.

There is still time to rise to the occasion for this band of underachievers. Always look on the bright side.