Lou Holtz on Big Ten Canceling Football: 'When They Stormed Normandy, They Knew There Were Going to be Casualties'
By Kyle Koster | Aug 11 2020
Lou Holtz hopped on Fox News this afternoon. He strongly disagrees with the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports. After all, soldiers stormed the beach at Normandy knowing full well that there were going to be casualties.
Now, Holtz did admit that months and months of lockdown had driven him a little crazy. It's possible his take was slightly hyperbolic and there are differences between the hell of war and the collegiate football season. But hey, passions are running hot right now and it's important to have discourse.