Los Angeles Lakers Fans Were Not Social Distancing Outside Staples Center
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 11 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA championship on Sunday night. Despite the fact that the Lakers have won many titles and this game took place inside the NBA's Disney Bubble in Orlando, Florida, fans still gathered outside Staples Center to celebrate during a pandemic.
Yikes. Let's hope there was a nice breeze because masks and social distancing could not be tagged in that video.
You would think that Lakers fans would be a little more chill considering this is their fifth title since the turn of the century. If this was a team like the Boston Celtics, who had only won one this century, it might make a little more sense.
But the Lakers have now won 11 championships since September 25, 1969. That is, of course, the date that the modern NBA was born. The Boston Celtics have won just six titles since then, one more than the Chicago Bulls. Hopefully, if either of those franchises win the next title and we're still stuck in a pandemic, their fans will have the sense to wear masks as they gather to celebrate.