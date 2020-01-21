LA City Council Demands MLB Name Dodgers 2017 and 2018 World Series Champs in Moronic Resolution
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 21 2020
In a wonderful waste of taxpayer money, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved a resolution aimed at Major League Baseball on Tuesday. The resolution urges MLB to strip the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox of their respective World Series titles in 2017 and 2018, and award them to the Los Angeles Dodgers instead. This, of course, is asinine.
The resolution points to the sign-stealing controversies involving both the Astros and Red Sox (who have yet to be punished) and demands MLB commissioner Rob Manfred "recall" the World Series trophies those teams won in 2017 and 2018. It goes further by claiming those trophies should then be rewarded to the Dodgers, who lost to both teams in the World Series in those years.
Obviously the council knows this is going to go absolutely nowhere, but it's clearly a public relations play. MLB would have taken away the Astros title in 2017 already if it was going to. It didn't. The matter is closed.
Furthermore, when titles are stripped from a team, they traditionally remain vacant. They don't get awarded to the team that lost. The Astros defeated the Yankees in the 2017 American League Championship Series, presumably while cheating. Would that mean the Yankees should now be named American League Champions from that year? And if so, who's to say if the Dodgers would have beaten the Yankees in the World Series?
Obviously MLB is never going to award a World Series to a team that lost. If anything the Astros and/or Red Sox could have their titles stripped, but there's almost no chance of that happening.