Lonzo Ball And His Brothers Dance to 'Cupid Shuffle' During Quarantine
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 08 2020
Lonzo Ball and his brothers are finding ways to have fun during quarantine. Late Tuesday night, Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball were joined by a few others as they got down to Cupid Shuffle by Cupid. It was a fun little video that Lonzo posted on Instagram.
Check it out:
That's some solid quarantine content right there.
Think what you want of the Ball family, but that was fun. I'm impressed with Lonzo's moves. Everyone had the lyrics down, LiAngelo was jumping in and LaMelo -- the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft -- was letting loose too.
Meanwhile, LaVar was nowhere to be found.
It's nice to see Lonzo having fun. He appeared to have so much pressure on him in high school, at UCLA and with the Lakers that we rarely saw the kid enjoy himself. Now he's a little older and appears to have found a solid home with the New Orleans Pelicans.
After a slow start adjusting to his new surroundings this season, Ball began to thrive. Before the coronavirus pandemic halted the season, he was averaging 12.4 points, 7.0 assists and 6.2 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per game. He had also posted new career-highs in field goal percentage (41.2) and 3-point percentage (38.3).
Now he's home with his family hanging back and dancing to a classic from 2007. Enjoy the full version of the original song below: