London NFL Shop Still Learning Finer Points of American Football
By Kyle Koster | Oct 03 2019
The Chicago Bears are playing the Oakland Raiders in London because it is very important to the NFL to build a fanbase across the pond. It stinks for actual supporters of a team to lose a home game, but on the bright side, beat reporters get the opportunity to do some international travel.
They can also unearth gems like this.
No. That's not how it works. That's not how any of this works. At no point during the game of American Football will Khalil Mack be hauling in a pass in stride while a diving Derek Carr tries to clip his feet before he finds paydirt. Unless!
So what do we do with this, America? The aggression must not stand. My suggestion: a Philadelphia-area Adidas store with a diving Harry Kane mannequin stonewalling a free-kicking David De Gea would be a start.