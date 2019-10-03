London NFL Shop Still Learning Finer Points of American Football By Kyle Koster | Oct 03 2019 Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are playing the Oakland Raiders in London because it is very important to the NFL to build a fanbase across the pond. It stinks for actual supporters of a team to lose a home game, but on the bright side, beat reporters get the opportunity to do some international travel.

They can also unearth gems like this.

The NFL shop in London is apparently predicting Khalil Mack will intercept a pass from Derek Carr while Derek Carr tries to tackle him pic.twitter.com/16KeCY4sxA — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) October 3, 2019

So I think this is Khalil Mack having just strip-sacked or picked off Derek Carr at the NFL store? London knows its American football pic.twitter.com/PJko3PQuTf — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) October 3, 2019

No. That's not how it works. That's not how any of this works. At no point during the game of American Football will Khalil Mack be hauling in a pass in stride while a diving Derek Carr tries to clip his feet before he finds paydirt. Unless!

So what do we do with this, America? The aggression must not stand. My suggestion: a Philadelphia-area Adidas store with a diving Harry Kane mannequin stonewalling a free-kicking David De Gea would be a start.