Logan Webb Says Giants Doing Pretty Well Considering How Much They're Pooping
The San Francisco Giants haven't played at home in a week. They went on a five-game roadtrip that included a three-game series in Houston and two games against the San Diego Padres in Mexico City. At some point during the trip, something upset most of the players. Sorry... Something upset most of the players' stomachs. Here's Logan Webb, who got the win against the Astros on Wednesday night, describing the conditions in the clubhouse.
"The whole trip was very... grindy, I guess. It's been a mental grind. It's been a physical grind. I think three-quarters of our clubhouse has the shits."
"It'lll be good to get back home, for sure. Hopefully the shits go away."
That's one way to gently encourage the press to stay away from the locker room. The Giants are now 13-17 on the season and sit in fourth place in the NL West.