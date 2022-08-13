What is Logan Paul's Net Worth?
Logan Paul, the other half of the Paul Brothers tandem, first rose to fame in the Vine/early YouTube era alongside his brother Logan. Nearly 10 years later, he has firmly established himself in the WWE world as a member of WWE RAW and hosts a very successful podcast named Impaulsive. He even made an appearance on an episode of Law & Order: SVU.
How lucrative have these endeavors been, you ask? Let's find out.
Logan Paul Net Worth
According to celebritynetworth.com, Logan Paul's net worth currently clocks in at $45 million. Interestingly enough, it's $15 million more than his brother Jake despite the relative lack of publicity Logan enjoys as a WWE wrestler rather than a celebrity boxer. This could be due to his apparel company, Maverick Apparel, which celebritynetworth.com claims raked in $40 million in sales during the first nine months of operation.