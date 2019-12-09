Lizzo Is a Big Karl-Anthony Towns Fan By Ryan Phillips | Dec 08 2019 Lizzo at the American Music Awards | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lizzo was sitting courtside as the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. The Grammy-nominated singer was interviewed by Fox Sports North sideline reporter Marney Gellner and revealed she has a huge crush on Karl-Anthony Towns.

Well, Towns has had a breakout year, so maybe the next step is being part of a power couple. Lizzo and KAT would definitely be a power couple.

Lizzo claimed the two don't know each other but I'm fairly certain someone can hook them up. Let's get this done, people.

Towns is averaging 26.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and his PER of 28.71 ranks fifth in the NBA.