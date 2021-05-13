Roundup: Liz Cheney Out; Lakers Raise Banner; Seth Rogen on Tom Cruise on Howard Stern
Chick-fil-A is facing a sauce shortage ... Janelle Monae will be in the next 'Knives Out' movie ... Bill Gates told his golf buddies his marriage was loveless ... court rules Internet research doesn't make you an expert ... Ellen is leaving her show which has been on for 19 years ... farmer accidentally changes France - Belgium border ... Americans are panic buying gas ... Florida motorists panic buying gas even though they don't have a supply issue ... one of Joe Rogan's buddy comedians had a very racist incident in Austin ... Liz Cheney got canceled ... Ohio will give a million dollars to five random vaccinated people ... Grimes hospitalized for a panic attack after SNL ... Dave Grohl is back in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ...
Emmanuel Acho will ahve his own show on FOX Sports. [Front Office Sports]
Rob Gronkowski might box when he retires again. I'm sorry, what? [CBS]
WIP's Spike Eskin will succeed Mark Chernoff as the VP of programming for WFAN and CBS Sports Radio. [WFAN]
Toronto's Yuta Watanabe on the power of words. [The Players Tribune]
There's a new class of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees. [New York Post]
Five key players to watch in the 2021 WNBA season. [FanSided]
Rudy Gobert is having a great defensive season. [Five Thirty Eight]
Seth Rogen tells his Tom Cruise story.
'The Forever Purge' asks, what if the purge went on forever?