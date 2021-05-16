The Big Lead
Latest Soccer Leads

Liverpool Goalie Alisson Scores Header in 95th Minute to Beat West Brom

By Stephen Douglas
May 16, 2021, 2:38 PM EDT
Alisson mobbed by teammates.
Alisson mobbed by teammates. | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
facebooktwitter

Liverpool beat West Bromwich, 2-1, in a Premier League match on Sunday. The match was tied 1-1 in the 95th minute as Liverpool earned a corner kick. With seconds remaining, goalkeeper Alisson Becker joined his teammate on West Brom's end of the pitcch. Alisson proceeded to score the game-winning header on the cornern Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As we like to say, absolute scenes.

After the match Alisson dedicated the goal to father who had passed away earlier this year.

Related Articles

The last second victory kept Liverpool's dreams of the Champions League alive. Unfortunately, the European Super League remains off the table for Liverpool and everyone else.

facebooktwitter