Liverpool Fans Take to Streets to Celebrate First Premier League Title in 30 Years
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 25 2020
Liverpool clinched its first Premier League title in 30 years on Thursday when Chelsea topped second-place Manchester City 2-1. The win gave Liverpool an insurmountable 23-point lead in the standings with seven matches remaining in the season. Fans of the club poured into the streets after Man City's loss, celebrating a league title for the first time since 1990.
Here are some scenes from the celebrations:
More will of those pictures and videos will roll in throughout the night but that's good for now. Even if you aren't a Liverpool fan, it's nice to actually see people happy. It feels like it's been so long since anyone had anything to celebrate and Liverpool fans are certainly making up for lost time.
After becoming the highest-scoring team not to win a Premier League crown last season and coming off a Champions League title, Liverpool entered the 2019-20 season as one of the league's favorites. Boasting a loaded roster and one of the best managers in soccer -- Jurgen Klopp -- the club lived up to all expectations on its way to a dominant title win.
This is the 19th league championship in club history and certainly one of the sweetest.