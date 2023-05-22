LIV Golf DC Tickets: How Much Does It Cost to Attend?
By The Big Lead
LIV Golf is riding super high after Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship and they'll ride that momentum straight into Trump National DC for this weekend's tournament. Perhaps that is something you'd like to attend. The first step in that journey is to understand how to acquire tickets and how much those might cost. We are here for you.
Grounds passes for Friday can be had for $40 or a three-day package is available for $120. A daily loge club ticket will run you almost $5,000 for the day. Club 54 is between $725 and $745.
So plenty of options for everyone. There's even a Gallery Club and Birdie Shack to explore if those are more your speed.
It will be interesting to see if there's any pickup in the attendance department after what happened at Oak Hill.