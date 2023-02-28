LIV Golf Ratings Hold Steady at Horrid For Final Round of LIV Mayakoba
LIV Golf's final round ratings for their first event of the 2023 season were not much better than the ratings on Saturday. Broadcast on some, but not all, CW stations across the country, the Sunday telecast drew 291,000 viewers, up a small tick from the estimated 286,000 on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, they were crushed both days by the PGA's Honda Classic which was broadcast on NBC.
Basic math says the PGA had eight times the viewers of LIV, which isn't really a surprise when you consider the difference in broadcast partners. It seems that LIV will continue to chase both the PGA and the World's Funniest Animals for now.
If you're bullish on LIV's chances, just don't get your hopes up about their next tournament which will be up against the first weekend of March Madness. Talk about a tough draw. At least they'll be traveling in style.