The Big Lead
Latest Golf Leads

LIV Golf Career Earnings

Kyle Koster
Chris Trotman/LIV Golf/GettyImages
facebooktwitter

LIV Golf exists whether you like it or not. And its players are collecting a lot of money. Even the sharpest critics would have to admit that the purses up for grabs at the 54-hole tournaments are spicy and alluring. So too are the myriad undisclosed signing bonuses the upstart league has dangled as incentive for defecting from the PGA Tour. Here's what we know about the cash the players have won on the course in addition to the initial payday.

Dustin Johnson

Events: 7

Earnings: $31,637,767

Branden Grace

Events: 7

Earnings: $15,634,666

Peter Uihlein

Events: 7

Earnings: $11,314,786

Patrick Reed

Events: 6

Earnings: $8,210,714

Charl Schwartzel

Events: 7

Earnings: $7,135,000

Brooks Koepka

Events: 5

Earnings: $6,776,100

Talor Gooch

Events: 7

Earnings: $6,374,500

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

Events: 6

Earnings: $6,182,000

Carlos Ortiz

Events: 6E

Earnings: $5,385,314

Sergio Garcia

Events: 7

Earnings: $5,378,786

Cameron Smith

Events: 4

Earnings: $5,378,500

facebooktwitter