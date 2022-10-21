LIV Golf Career Earnings
LIV Golf exists whether you like it or not. And its players are collecting a lot of money. Even the sharpest critics would have to admit that the purses up for grabs at the 54-hole tournaments are spicy and alluring. So too are the myriad undisclosed signing bonuses the upstart league has dangled as incentive for defecting from the PGA Tour. Here's what we know about the cash the players have won on the course in addition to the initial payday.
Dustin Johnson
Events: 7
Earnings: $31,637,767
Branden Grace
Events: 7
Earnings: $15,634,666
Peter Uihlein
Events: 7
Earnings: $11,314,786
Patrick Reed
Events: 6
Earnings: $8,210,714
Charl Schwartzel
Events: 7
Earnings: $7,135,000
Brooks Koepka
Events: 5
Earnings: $6,776,100
Talor Gooch
Events: 7
Earnings: $6,374,500
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
Events: 6
Earnings: $6,182,000
Carlos Ortiz
Events: 6E
Earnings: $5,385,314
Sergio Garcia
Events: 7
Earnings: $5,378,786
Cameron Smith
Events: 4
Earnings: $5,378,500