Little League World Series Tickets: How Much Does It Cost to Get In?
By The Big Lead
The annual celebration of high-level youth baseball and extremely questionable volunteer umpiring is upon us as the Little League World Series descends on Williamsport, Pa. this week. There is nothing, and we mean nothing, like watching the Brycens and Kalebs of this great nation ply their trade in the hopes of facing an international challenger with all the collectible pins on the line. And there is no ticketing policy like the old-fashioned one used at the event. At least until the championships are being decided.
From the official Little League website:
Wednesday, August 16 to Thursday, August 24
General public stadium seating in Lamade and Volunteer Stadiums is available on a first-come, first-served basis with no ticket required, except in Section 1 behind home plate. Section 1 requires a “Stadium Pass” which is not available to the public.
Saturday, August 26 & Sunday, August 27
On Championship weekend, tickets are required for access into Lamade Stadium for all Championship games and are typically not available to the general public as they are provided to league volunteers and special guests. If tickets become available, they will be distributed via the Little League World Series App
Sunday, August 27 – Consolation Game
Tickets for Lamade Stadium seating for the Consolation Game currently scheduled for 10 a.m. (ET) on Sunday, August 27, are currently not required. Subject to change.
See you at the ballpark.