Little League World Series Teams: Where Is Every Team From?
The 2023 Little League World Series kicks off in Williamsport, PA on August 16 as teams from around the globe compete for the title of best Little League squad on the planet. There are 20 teams in this year's field and they hail from all corners of the globe. Here's a look at where each team hails from.
Little League World Series Teams
There are 10 teams from the United States and 10 international teams, each representing a region. Here's a look at each.
United States
Great Lakes: New Albany Little League, New Albany, Ohio
Metro: Smithfield Little League, Smithfield, Rhode Island
Mid-Atlantic: Media Little League, Media, Pennsylvania
Midwest: Fargo Little League, Fargo, North Dakota
Mountain: Henderson Little League, Henderson, Nevada
New England: Gray New Gloucester Little League, Gray, Maine
Northwest: Northeast Seattle Little League, Seattle, Washington
Southeast: Nolensville Little League, Nolensville, Tennessee
Southwest: Needville Little League, Needville, Texas
West: El Segundo Little League, El Segundo California
International
Asia-Pacific and Middle East: Kuei-Shan Little League, Taoyuan, Chinese-Taipei
Australia: Hills Little League, Sydney, New South wales
Canada: North Regina Little League, Regina, Saskatchewan
Caribbean: Pabao Little League, Willemstad, Curacao
Cuba: Bayamo Little League, Bayamo, Granma
Europe and Africa: South Czech Republic Little League, Brno, Czech Republic
Japan: Musashi Fuchu Little League, Tokyo, Japan
Latin America: San Francisco Little League, Maracaibo, Venezuela
Mexico: Municipal de Tijana Little League, Tijuana, Baja, California
Panama: Activo 20-30 Little League, Santiago de Veraguas, Panama