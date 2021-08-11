Little League Umpire Enjoying Fall Out Boy Too Much to Make Proper Call
We're smack-dab in that magical time of year when young ballplayers leave it all on the field competing for the chance to play in the Little League World Series. The scenes are always absolute and pure. Part of that purity is the presence of volunteer umpires, who, try as they might, simply aren't able to perform at the level we've grown accustom to watching the professionals. And that's okay because everyone is trying their level best.
Including the umpire behind the plate for yesterday for Texas West-Louisiana, who seems to have taken outside-corner cues from the late, great Eric Gregg. The generous strike call garnered a befuddled reaction from the batter, who was left to wonder if the rules of engagement had changed without warning.
But in reviewing this clip, it's clear this was a fait accompli for the umpire. If you listen closely you can hear the unmistakable chorus of Fall Out Boy's My Songs Know What You Did In the Dark. One need not be a medical professional to understand how impossible it is to focus on the task at hand when that one is bumping through one's system. Everyone should feel lucky the official behind the dish remembered to make any call at all.
The team from Louisiana would go on to mount a come-from-behind victory. The song is still stuck in everyone's heads. As it should be.