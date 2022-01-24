Literally the Best NFL Playoff Weekend Ever, Plus a Matthew Stafford Victory Lap
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers going out, potentially forever. Joe Burrow continues to be a quarterback of destiny. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes going head-to-head in potentially the best NFL playoff game ever played. Matthew Stafford quieting the doubters. All those things and more combined to make this past weekend the most electric 28-hour stretch we've ever seen. Reaction to all of the insanity, plus Jim Costa of 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit hops on to join in long-awaited Stafford victory lap.