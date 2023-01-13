Roundup: Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54; Kevin Warren to Chicago Bears; Trevor Bauer Released
Virginia bill would count a fetus as a car passenger in HOV lanes ... Kevin Warren leaving the Big Ten for the Chicago Bears ... How well can you draw a circle ... Derek Carr says goodbye to the Raiders ... Merrick Garland named a special counsel in Biden documents matter ... Software blamed for FAA outage is three decades old ... Lisa Marie Presley died at 54 ... Stock futures are flat heading into Friday ... Producers Guild Awards nominations are out ... "Rick and Morty" co-creator facing domestic violence charges ... Trevor Bauer released by the Dodgers ... Neutral side AFC title game would be played in Atlanta ... Kevin Harvick to retire after 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season ... Pricing out the dinner from "Menu" ...
Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Adam Sandler, Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan and more discuss acting.
Neil Young discussing his favorite songs.
The Rock returned to WWE for the first time in seven years this week.
Harrison Ford breaks down his entire career.
Drake, 21 Savage -- "Rich Flex"