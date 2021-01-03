Tracy Walker Sacks Kirk Cousins, Gets Called For Worst Roughing the Passer Penalty Ever
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 3, 2021, 5:34 PM EST
We thought we saw the worst roughing the passer penalty in the history of organized football last week when Baker Mayfield was lightly chest bumped. That is nothing compared to this call in the Detroit Lions - Minnesota Vikings game.
Down two, Tracy Walker sacked Kirk Cousins on fourth and goal. It was a perfect, clean tackle. Two officials watched it happen and then one of them threw a flag.
Just a brutal call. The Vikings would score two plays later.
The Lions will not miss the playoffs because of this call, but if they lose the game, they can pretty clearly point to this play as the one that screwed them.