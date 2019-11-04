A List of Lions Who Should Have Seen the Ball on the Last Play of the Game Instead of Logan Thomas By Kyle Koster | Nov 04 2019 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

With the last embers of playoff hope flickering, the Detroit Lions ran a do-or-die play from the Oakland Raiders' one-yard line. It was jump ball for Logan Thomas, the team's third-string tight end and a former collegiate quarterback. Lo and behold, it did not work.

Long-suffering fans are immediately left to wonder why Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, who had both been decimating the secondary all day long, weren't on the field. Matt Patricia had an explanation: in short, that the Raiders were going to blitz and this was the play they felt confident in running.

Alright. It doesn't help any, but it's nice to know.

The Rolling Stones said you can't always get what you want, and they were smart band. The problem, for Lions supporters, is the team so infrequently gets what it needs. And, yes, hindsight is 20/20 and belaboring this decision isn't going to help anyone.

But screw it. Here's a partial list of the Lions I would have preferred get the ball in yesterday's final seconds.

-Kenny Golladay

-Marvin Jones

-Danny Amendola

- Marvin Hall

- T.J. Hockenson

- Jesse James

- Ty Johnson

- J.D. McKissic

- Simba

- Nala

-Kerryon Johnson

- Cory Schlesinger

- Brett Perriman

- Scar

- Mufasa

- Johnnie Morton

- Dre Bly

- Robert Porsche

- Matt Stafford on a sneak

- Charlie Batch

- Trick play with an offensive lineman

- Lomas Brown

- Wayne Fontes

- Aslan

- The Cowardly Lion

- Leo The Lion

-Dan Orlovsky

Again, that's just off the top of my head. Will probably update throughout the day.

What a franchise.