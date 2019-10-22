Darius Slay is Not Happy With the Detroit Lions Trading Quandre Diggs By Liam McKeone | Oct 22 2019 Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have had a tough couple of weeks. They nearly beat the Packers in Green Bay before any hope of a win was squandered by terrible refereeing, and were then blown out by the Vikings at home the following week. That blowout also saw Kerryon Johnson go down, and the team announced today that he'd be put on the IR with a chance to return in Week 16.

Things did not get better after the announcement. The team traded starting safety and defensive captain Quandre Diggs to the Seattle Seahawks for a fifth-round pick. Their superstar corner, Darius Slay, was not pleased.

This some bull shit here??‍♂️ — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) October 22, 2019

Not really the reaction you're looking for from perhaps the most important player on their team. The Diggs trade is a bit puzzling; while Tracy Walker's emergence has lessened Diggs' role in the defense somewhat, Diggs was an emotional centerpoint for the team and trading him for a mid-round pick to a contender doesn't seem like something Detroit, a team with hopes to contend, should be doing.

Of course, this kind of dysfunction isn't a new experience for Lions fans, but it doesn't lessen the disappointment much.