Detroit Lions Cancel Practice in Response to Jacob Blake Shooting, Will Others Follow Suit?
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 25 2020
The Detroit Lions canceled practice on Tuesday, as the team decided football wasn't important considering what is going on in the world right now. The shooting of Jacob Blake prompted the walkout.
Video of Blake being shot in the back by police repeatedly has shocked the country. Numerous athletes have already spoken out about it, expressing anger and dismay at continued police violence against people of color. The question now is what comes next?
We could see more teams doing walkouts like this. In the NBA's Orlando bubble, players have begun questioning whether or not they should even be there. I think it's naive to think athletes won't step forward and do something to protest this latest incident. There's already been discussions of a boycott between players, as Norm Powell and Fred VanVleet told reporters this afternoon.
When George Floyd was murdered, sports were shut down and most of the world was quarantined due to COVID-19. Now major professional sports leagues are active again and athletes have the opportunity to make statements in real time with the platform provided by the presence of sports.
It's impossible to know what's going to happen next, but I sincerely doubt the Lions will be alone in making a statement.