Lions Should Just Pile It On And Hire Jim Harbaugh
By Liam McKeone | Nov 28, 2020, 3:46 PM EST
The Detroit Lions now find themselves lacking a head coach and general manager after firing Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn following three years of utter ineptitude. Lions fans will know that this is more likely to lead to more losing than it is a franchise turnaround.
With that in mind, the Lions should just pile it on and hire that guy down the street. Jim Harbaugh is in the midst of another disappointing season for the Michigan Wolverines. Several years of proof suggest that Harbaugh might be more fit for the professional football life than at the amateur level. He was great for the San Francisco 49ers earlier this decade.
Would he be able to recreate that success with Detroit? Maybe. Maybe not. But he certainly brings some name recognition and a certain flair. Michigan residents are probably sick and tired of the guy, but why not? Any and all sincere efforts by the Lions to get better in recent history has not really worked. Harbaugh has a track record of professional success and wouldn't even have to sell his house.
If you really think about it, it would be the most Lions decision possible. Thus, it is fated to happen. It must. Jim Harbaugh must be the next head coach of the Detroit Lions. What could go wrong?