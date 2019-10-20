Lions' Fans Show Up to Game Dressed as Clown Refs By Bobby Burack | Oct 20 2019 Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

As we all know, the Detroit Lions were robbed of a win last week against the Green Bay Packers by the NFL referees. The two-on-one matchup put the Lions all the way down to the last place in the division. So, naturally, the fans have taken the best route to cope with it: dressing up as clown refs.

Even if you are one of the few people left on the planet that are still Team Officials, you have to admit this was pretty creative and fantastic.

TN fans need to show up like this next week.

Lions-Vikings pic.twitter.com/IghwPxNIry — Alex Swystun (@AlexSwystunVFL) October 20, 2019

I would encourage the rest of the Lions' fans, and Saints' fans, and about 28 other fan bases to also wear these costumes. For one, because it's hilarious. And two, because the refs deserve it for trying to ruin our great NFL Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays.

Oh, and we have big news. The Lions were egregiously called for pass interference on a 3rd down that gave the Vikings a new set of downs, which led to them scoring a touchdown. But that is nothing new for the Lions.