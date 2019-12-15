Some Lions' Fans: 'Sell the Team' Martha Firestone Ford By Bobby Burack | Dec 15 2019 Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions | Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

It has gotten unpleasant in Detroit. The city's football team hasn't won since before Halloween and has looked awful. This afternoon, the dedicated Lions' fans didn't only elect to not fill the stands against the Buccaneers, some even brought a message. The following Motor City sports fans aren't looking for changes at coaching and general managers. Nope. They are bypassing all that and wishing for a, wait for it, sales of the team.

It even has a picture of Lions' owner, Martha Firestone Ford.

This message does lose some flavor, however, as it's kind of a rip-off. The famous three words are basically patented by Redskins' fans. Over in D.C., the angry fans get together and chant it right at Daniel Snyder.

Like with Snyder, though, this sign isn't projected to result in Ford putting her team up for sale as a friendly gesture to the people.

Nevertheless, an ownership change wouldn't be impactful unless the Lions find a new head coach, general manager, coordinators, a defense, some running backs, and a way to protect Matthew Stafford.