Roundup: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami; Minka Kelly, Dan Reynolds Dating; Luke Fickell to Wisconsin
Lionel Messi close to deal to join Inter Miami in MLS ... Manchester United is eyeing Christian Pulisic ... Brussels sees riots after Morocco beats Belgium at World Cup ... More than 2,500 flights delayed due to severe weather ... Anti-government protests in China intensify ... Black Friday online sales set a record ... Earnings reports could drag down rising stocks ... "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" won the box office again ... A review of "The Fabelmans" ... Minka Kelly dating Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds ... Germany and Spain tied at the World Cup ... Canada eliminated from World Cup after loss to Croatia ... Wisconsin is hiring Luke Fickell ... Mike White dominated after replacing benched Zach Wilson ... David Shaw stepping down as Stanford's coach ...
NFL Week 12 winners and losers [Yahoo Sports]
Overreactions and reality after Week 12 of the NFL season [CBS Sports]
Canada talked trash and wound up with a crushing loss to Croatia [Sports Illustrated]
Triple H's first stand [The Ringer]
Football has found its new Bogeyman [The Atlantic]
MLB's 10 best "old guy" free agents [MLB.com]
Highlights from Croatia's 4-1 beatdown of Canada at the World Cup.
Highlights from Spain and Germany's draw.
Unpacking Episode 5 of Season 2 of The White Lotus.
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones -- "Someday I Suppose"