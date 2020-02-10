Lionel Messi Has MCL Tear, Will Miss 7-8 Weeks
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Barcelona’s Lionel Messi was taken to the hospital after injuring his left knee during today’s match against Las Palmas in the eighth minute. The team has just announced he has a tear in the internal collateral ligament and is expected to miss 7-8 weeks.
Messi has been able to stay healthy in recent years despite an arduous competition schedule. His is obviously a huge loss for Barcelona. If the initial timetable is correct, Messi will miss four Champions League matches in addition to an El Clasico installment against Real Madrid.