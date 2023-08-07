Lionel Messi Fan Brawls With FC Dallas Supporters During Match
Lionel Messi put on a show Sunday night in the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup. The superstar scored twice as Inter Milan beat FC Dallas in penalty kicks. During the match a Messi fan in the stands got into a brawl with two Dallas supporters. And he held his own as things got violent.
The fan in a Messi Argentina jersey looked like he knew what he was doing, as he put his defensive guard up high and threw some serious punches. Then he took the second guy down with a single-leg takedown. It was impressive.
Check it out:
It looked like an officer or security guard was rushing in to break that up at the end, so we doubt it went much further. But that's one man holding off two in what was a pretty action-packed fight. That said, we have to give credit to the woman who was helping the Messi fan out. She landed a strong right hand at the beginning of this clip and kept on him for most of it.
On the field, Messi was brilliant, scoring two goals -- one off a late free kick -- and converting one of the penalties Inter Miami used to beat FC Dallas, 5-3 in PKs.
Highlights are below.
That's some great action between two Major League Soccer teams.