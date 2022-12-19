Roundup: Lionel Messi, Argentina Win World Cup; 'Avatar 2' Opens Strong; Anthony Davis Out a Month
Lionel Messi led Argentina to a World Cup title ... Cecily Strong leaves SNL after 11 seasons ... Twitter banned promotion of accounts on other social media sites ... Joe Manchin says he has no intention of changing parties ... Sam Bankman-Fried to consent to U.S. extradition ... "Avatar 2" opened with $134 million at the box office ... Elon Musk polls users if he should step down as head of Twitter ... Billy Joel postponed his last Madison Square Garden show due to illness ... A long breakdown of Rocky vs. Drago in "Rocky IV" ... A look at the Air Force's B-21 Raider ... Boston Red Sox sign Justin Turner to two-year deal ... Chiefs clinch AFC West in dramatic fashion ... Anthony Davis expected to miss a month ... TCU QB Max Duggan declares for draft ...
