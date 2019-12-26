Lindsey Vonn Proposed to PK Subban By The Big Lead | Dec 26 2019 Lindsey Vonn and PK Subban | MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn and PK Subban have been dating for two years, and are now engaged to be married after Vonn eschewed the normal role and popped the question:

Subban is a defenseman for the New Jersey Devils, and previously played for the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens. Vonn, an Olympic gold medalist skier, announced her retirement from the sport earlier this year.

"We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words," Vonn wrote as part of her caption on Instagram. "Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves."

Congratulations to the happy couple! Their wedding will undoubtedly be a memorable shindig.