Roundup: Lincoln Riley to USC; Virgil Abloh Dies at 41; Rangers Land Marcus Semien
Japan bans entry of foreign visitors ... Fashion designer Virgil Abloh died at 41 ... Military service members face deadline to get COVID vaccine ... Stock futures rise heading into Monday ... U.S. wants to talk to China about its growing arsenal ... Omicron variant is in a number of countries ... Congress returns to work this week facing challenges ... Matthew McConaughey won't run for governor in Texas ... The Thanksgiving box office was huge ... Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC ... Oklahoma is targeting Kliff Kingsbury ... Sooners face decommitments after Riley's exit ... Blue Jays land Kevin Gausman for $110 million ... Rangers land Marcus Semien for $175 million ... Ravens held off the Browns despite Lamar Jackson's four INTs ... Max Scherzer is reportedly close to a deal with the Mets ...
NFL Week 12 takeaways [Sports Illustrated]
An early look at candidates to replace Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma [CBS Sports]
College football rivalry week overreaction [Yahoo Sports]
Get Back may change the way you think about the Beatles' breakup [The Ringer]
The bad guys are winning [The Atlantic]
Lincoln Riley and USC just shifted college football's landscape [The Big Lead]
I mean, Zach Wilson what are you doing?
Tom Hanks discussed the making of Cast Away with Bill Simmons:
What John Lennon and Paul McCartney talked about in their last conversation:
Kendrick Lamar -- "The Art of Peer Pressure"