Lincoln Riley Completely Rebuilt USC's Offense Through the Transfer Portal
Reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison committed to USC on Thursday, giving the Trojans yet another high-profile transfer. With the addition of Addison, Lincoln Riley has completely rebuilt USC's offense in the span of a few months. His use of the transfer portal has been stunning and wildly-successful.
Addison is just the latest big-time transfer picking USC. The top receiver available left Pitt for LA and he'll join a nearly completely new offense. Riley also landed the five-star quarterback Caleb Williams and four-star wide receiver Mario Williams from Oklahoma, plus former Oregon running back Travis Dye, who led the Pac-12 with 1,672 all-purpose yards in 2021.
While those were the biggest names, Riley secured a number of other offensive transfers. Former Virginia offensive tackle Bobby Haskins, receivers Brenden Rice (Colorado) and Terrell Bynum (Washington), and running Austin Jones (Stanford) should all be part of the rotation in 2022.
While USC has landed nine transfers on the defensive side of the ball so far, what has happened to the offense has been nothing short of remarkable. Riley has brought in enough high-end offensive talent that the Trojans should be favored to win the Pac-12 in his first season on campus.
Williams will be a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate and Addison will be a favorite to repeat as the Biletnikoff Award winner. Meanwhile, Dye fits Riley's system perfectly and should put up big numbers. If nothing else, USC will have as much firepower to deploy as any team in the nation. And virtually all of it has been added via transfer.
Lane Kiffin was right, Lincoln Riley truly is the king of college football's transfer portal.