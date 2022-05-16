Limping Chris Paul Insists Suns Will 'Be Right Back'
The Phoenix Suns were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. After a season where Phoenix won a franchise-record 64 games and finished with the best record in the NBA, they failed to reach the conference finals. And Chris Paul's body again failed him.
Paul was apparently dealing with a quad injury, which would explain why his play dropped off a cliff after the Suns took a 2-0 lead in the series. Between this and running into Giannis last season, it feels like Paul may have missed his two best last chances to win a championship. Still, he says the Suns will be back next season.
That's a bold claim. Although, if he just means being eliminated in the second round again, it might not be so bold. The Suns should regress next season but with the same core they should be back near the top of the West, but at this point, what are the odds that CP3 can stay healthy for four rounds? It's the same question people have been asking for years and the answer has always been no.
At this point there is no veteran role player version of Chris Paul. He's going to be a star until the wheels fall off. And that already seems to happen every year.