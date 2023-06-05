Roundup: Lily-Rose Depp's 'The Idol' Premieres; The Heat Beat The Nuggets in Game 2; Liam Hendriks Notches Win
The Heat beat the Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals ... Lily-Rose Depp's "The Idol" premiered Sunday night ... Jordan van der Sloot extradited to U.S. ... D.C. area rocked by sonic boom ... Judge rules Tennessee law restricting drag shows unconstitutional ... Saudi Arabia announces further oil production cuts ... India vows punishment for deadly train crash ... Chuck Todd to leave "Meet the Press" ... The U.S. remains far from a recession ... Showtime pulls "Vice" episode on Ron DeSantis ... DGA deal won't impact WGA, potential SAG-AFTRA strike ... Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from professional soccer ... Viktor Hovland won the Memorial ... Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix ... Liam Hendriks gets win on National Cancer Survivors Day ... Royce Lewis is OK after an ugly play at first base ...
Highlights from the Miami's win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Michael Shannon breaks down his career.
Mark Hamill on being Luke Skywalker.
Roy Wood Jr.'s best fast food takes.
J.R. Smith and Richard Jefferson play Truth or Dab.
T. Rex -- "Bang a Gong" (Get It On)