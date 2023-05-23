Roundup: Lily-Rose Depp's 'The Idol' Gets Ovation at Cannes; Nuggets Reach NBA Finals; Tom Brady Is an NFL Owner
Joe Biden, Kevin McCarthy seem positive after debt ceiling talks ... Tim Scott officially jumps into presidential race ... E. Jean Carroll seeks new damages against Donald Trump ... Stock futures up heading into Tuesday ... The unintended consequence of recycling plastics ... States reach breakthrough deal on Colorado River water ... Meta fined $1.3 billion over data transfers to U.S. ... A review of HBO's "The Idol" ... Vin Diesel says "Fast & Furious" spinoffs are in the works ... A review of "The Little Mermaid" ... Tom Brady is buying stake in the Raiders ... The NFL is investigating more gambling violations ... Green Bay will host 2025 NFL Draft ... Raptors meet with Steve Nash about coaching job ... Trevor Bauer is getting lit up in Japan ...
Highlights from the Nuggets' Game 4 win over the Lakers:
Succession Season 4, Episode 9 ending explained:
Bill Hader and Conan O'Brien talk about cracking Larry David up:
Sly and the Family Stone -- "I Want to Take You Higher"