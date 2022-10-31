Roundup: Lili Reinhart's 'Hocus Pocus' Costume; Lula Defeats Bolsonaro; Rams Blown Out at Home By 49ers
Powerball jackpot tops $1 billion ... South Korea mourns after more than 150 die in Halloween crowd crush ... Bridge collapse in India kills dozens ... Lula wins Brazilian election ... Stocks head into Monday off huge gains ... Rate squeeze hurting tech stocks ... "Black Adam" won the box office again ... Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch channel 'Hocus Pocus' for Halloween ... Liam Hemsworth to take over as Geralt of Riva in Season 4 of "The Witcher" ... Tennessee tied with Ohio State at No. 2 ... The Rams got blown out at home ... Royals hire Matt Quatraro as new manager ... Christian McCaffrey got all historical on Sunday for the 49ers ... Bojan Bogdanovic, Pistons agree to two-year extension ... Bill Belichick passed George Halas on all-time wins list ... Bills hand Packers fourth straight loss ...
Jimmy Eat World -- "The Middle"