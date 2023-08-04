Roundup: Lili Reinhart Goes Public With Boyfriend; NFL Preseason Power Rankings; Max Scherzer Makes Rangers Debut
Anheuser-Busch sales slump in U.S. ... Donald Trump pleads not guilty to illegally attempting to overturn 2020 election ... Recapping Trump's day in court ... Amazon delivered strong profits ... Stock futures rise heading into Friday trading ... Two Navy sailors charged with helping China ... Biden asylum restrictions can remain in place ... Emily Blunt is ready for an "Edge of Tomorrow" sequel ... A review for "Meg 2" ... Lili Reinhart confirms relationship with Jack Martin ... The Big Ten is eyeing more expansion ... Max Scherzer bounced back to pitch well in his Rangers debut ... Terrence Williams gets 10 years in prison for NBA health care fraud ... Tom Brady becomes minority owner of Birmingham City ...
Eight MLB players who could be traded this offseason [CBS Sports]
Preseason NFL power rankings [Yahoo Sports]
The impossible task of evaluating Deshaun Watson [The Ringer]
TBT's dunk contest is a game-changer [Defector]
Why is Tom Brady buying Birmingham City [The Athletic]
The one way the Big Ten could make mass expansion palatable [The Big Lead]
Anitta took on the wings of death on Hot Ones this week.
Stephen Curry answered the web's most searched questions.
Conan O'Brien remembered Paul Reubens.
Gin Blossoms -- "Found Out About You"