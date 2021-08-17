LiAngelo Ball's Summer League Reaches Crescendo As ESPN Tweets Video of Missed Three As a Highlight
LiAngelo Ball has had an up-and-down NBA Summer League. He started by hitting five of eight threes in 16 minutes, but has since made only seven of 27 attempts from downtown. Who knows if he'll make an NBA roster, but people have been excited watching him make a few shots over the last couple weeks. So much so that ESPN tweeted one of his misses on Monday night.
What a highlight. Not only did the defender get knocked off-balance fighting through a screen, but he also looked to take a little shove. Then Ball missed the wide-open jumper. One of Basketball Twitter's most hilarious things is "imagine if he'd made that shot" and for ESPN to jump on it for LiAngelo Ball in the middle of a game where he made just three of 13 shots including an 0-for-5 from three is just perfect. Especially in a game the Hornets were losing by 26 points.
Charlotte finished Summer League 0-6 after losing this consolation game.